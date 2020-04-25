It’s Becoming Clear That Trump Doesn’t Know What Sarcasm Means

This is really great news! I am so happy I can barely speak. He may have been a terrible presidential candidate and an even worse U.S. Senator, but he is a RINO, and I like him a lot! https://t.co/42zpWW9vzy— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 25, 2020
Reviewing the coronavirus supplemental appropriation and preparing to go vote. pic.twitter.com/wjJ4YY4VZz— Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) March 4, 2020
BREAKING NEWS:— Matt Bevin (@MattBevin) March 11, 2020
Chicken Little has just confirmed that the sky IS indeed falling...
Everyone is advised to take cover immediately and to bring lots of toilet paper with them when they do so...
Trump’s history of lying and being offensive — then attributing it to being sarcastic — has been long documented thanks to his Twitter account and countless video footage. From delivering a six-page angry letter/Christmas card to Democrats before the impeachment vote, or making comments about former presidents, such as saying he “never thought” Jimmy Carter “was alive as president”, or calling himself "the chosen one." Trump can't think we're clueless to his tone and mental state.
When I looked up to the sky and jokingly said “I am the chosen one,” at a press conference two days ago, referring to taking on Trade with China, little did I realize that the media would claim that I had a “Messiah complex.” They knew I was kidding, being sarcastic, and just....— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 24, 2019