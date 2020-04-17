16 Weekend Comedy Marathons For Every Quarantine Crew

Everyone needs to take time to laugh while safe at home and stressed the heck out. To help with your boredom and self-care needs, we've curated some comedy to marathon in quarantine no matter who're sheltering in place with or what you're craving at the moment. (Dark comedy and romantic comedy are two entirely different moods.) Instead of flipping through every streaming service known to man and ultimately settling on re-watching Friends or The Office for the umpteenth time, take these suggestions of sitcoms, stand-up specials, and mini-movie marathons to watch in quar'.
All of these will take you a long weekend, max, to plow through. Most you'll be able to finish in less than ten hours, and hopefully you'll laugh so much that the time will finally start to fly by. If you want suggestions of funny shows you may have missed that will take weeks to marathon, my suggestions are Weeds, The Good Place, and Dead Like Me.
Get to clicking for the laugh riot that'll save your weekend. There are options for single social distancers, families, roommate activities, and couples alike. "Something for everyone, a comedy tonight!"