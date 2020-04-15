Kanye West Says Religion Saved Him From Alcohol

When asked how he can square his anti-establishment ethos with religious organizations, which the writer called "systems of control," West responded, "People can say in the same way, 'Hey, why would you go to Paris if they didn’t want you in the fashion houses?' And that’s not going to stop my love for clothing, my love of creativity, my love of going to see the shows. And people could say, 'What about these things that men have done with the word of Christ that were bad and, let’s say, over-institutionalized?' And I’m saying: That’s not going to stop my love for Christ. I’m going to keep on expressing what God has done for my life."