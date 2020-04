Unfortunately for Play! subscribers wanting to cancel their subscription for April, this month's box has already been charged. "At this time, all orders for the April box have been processed," the website reads. "We are unable to cancel orders and will not be issuing refunds for this box." According to a representative for Sephora, April will be the last month members will be charged for their subscriptions. "Once your April payment has been processed, you will not receive any additional charges for your Play! by Sephora subscription," the brand says.