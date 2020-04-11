Kiehl’s Is Having An Epic 40% Two-Day Sale On Skin-Care Sets

Whether you’ve been quarantining and are quickly running out of your full-size skin care (me), looking for an early Mother’s Day gift, or simply want to treat yourself to a new product, then keep reading: Kiehl's is humoring our beauty self care whim with a major 40% off weekend sale on some of the best skin-care sets from the site, and the savings are pretty spectacular. That's right: Luxe value sets just got even more value-r.
For two days only (from April 11-12), customers can shop top-selling kits, in addition to last-chance holiday hits, like the Merry Masking set, a body care duo, and a hand cream trio. (Note the self-care theme!)
Advertisement
No matter your skin type or concern, there's something for every budget during the sale, with plenty of sets being marked down to under $30 — which is nearly unheard of for the iconic apothecary brand. (Especially for all you Midnight Recovery stans, because that stuff is not cheap.)
Similarly to many other beauty brands that are offering free shipping while brick-and-mortar stores remain closed to the coronavirus, Kiehl's is also running free shipping on all orders during the flash sale. Ready to make out like a (well-moisturized) bandit? Peruse all the skin-care sets here, and get ready to unbox some serious skin-care treasures.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. The product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
Advertisement