It’s time to take back our power. On Tuesday, the Sun forms a square against powerful Pluto. This eye-opening transit will give us a chance to question how we react to authority figures, and meditate on the emotions that bubble up when we feel as though we have no options. The Moon wanes into her 3rd quarter in hard-working Capricorn on Tuesday at 6:56 p.m. EST. We’ll find ourselves pulled to impress others, maybe flaunting our productivity. It’s still important to carve out time to rest, and accept what we can’t control. On Wednesday, the Sun forms a square against bountiful Jupiter. We’ll want to shop, and show off. But think about what you want to accomplish before you bust out your credit card or start broadcasting live on Instagram. Are you performing for others, or for yourself? Reach out to friends and loved ones on Saturday, when messenger Mercury creates a sweet sextile with charming Venus. It’s a good day to catch up with people. On Saturday, chatty Mercury forms a sextile with ambitious Mars on Saturday. This energy helps us to be more direct with people we love and boosts our confidence. If you’re single, it’s the perfect time to send a romantic love letter or flirty DM.
Your Horoscope This Week