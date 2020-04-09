Before his performance, the Astronaut and the Turtle had a conversation. They said they were mirrors of each other and both sang “emotional anthems of love.” If my theory about the Turtle being pop star Jesse McCartney is correct, then it would make total sense that the Astronaut is a mirror to the Turtle. Both McCartney and Turtle are blond and former teen heartthrobs. The songs they are known for are also love songs. Plus, early on in the season panelist Nicole Scherzinger suggested that the Turtle was Hayes. So, this could be a nod to the panel and the audience that Scherzinger’s guess applies to the Astronaut.