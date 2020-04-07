12:30 p.m. — School doesn't seem to be doing much, but they are enjoying it and getting used to the schedule and the interface. S. gives them PB&J and pretzel sticks for lunch, and we both have phone calls and work to do. After lunch, I get them started on the watercolor project that their art teacher has given them for the next few days, and then they take turns practicing piano while the other reads and has juice. With everything up in the air, I put down a deposit for June tennis camp instead of paying in full ($350). So many classes, activities, and camps have been canceled, for who knows how long, and it's mildly annoying to keep all of the refunds (or donated refunds) straight. $350