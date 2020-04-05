Rihanna’s New Fenty Capsule Collection Is Full Of Power, Strength & Faux Leather

Bad news: the wait for Rihanna’s next album continues. But, Riri is dropping some other new stuff while we’re under quarantine. On Instagram, she revealed the latest Fenty collection, and it features plenty of faux leather.
The Faux Leather capsule collection is inspired by tradespeople in their work uniforms, according to the Fenty website. In her post announcing the collection, Rihanna sported an oversized shirt and baggy pants, both in Café Latte — a nude color — along with a silky red durag and Fenty-branded sunglasses.
“New drop @fenty...faux leather. And yes it’s as soft as everyone says,” the singer wrote.
Other pieces in the Faux Leather collection include an oversized hoodie, a corset dress, and a corset skirt, all in Café Latte. The oversized shirt and baggy pants are also available in jet black. Styles range in price from $540 to $1,030.
“With utility wear seen as a proud, powerful marker of identity, through this limited drop, we elevate the power and strength of individualism,” the Fenty website reads in reference to the collection.
And the collection already has one celebrity fan. Model Bella Hadid was spotted wearing the oversized shirt and baggy pants in black during Paris Fashion Week, pairing it with matching black leather gloves and a graphic T-shirt. Hadid has previously modeled lingerie from Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty line.
So, with this leather drop now out of the way, maybe (hopefully?) Rihanna will have time to work on that album.
