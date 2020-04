Amani Al-Khatahtbe, Founder Of Muslim Girl, Announces She’s Running For Congress

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez could be getting some much-needed help in Congress. Amani Al-Khatahtbeh founder of MuslimGirl.com , announced today that she is running for office. The 27-year-old is seeking to represent New Jersey's 6th Congressional District and will be challenging Democratic Rep. Frank Pallone, a 16-term incumbent and chairman of the House Committee on Energy and Commerce. Al-Khatahtbeh is the first Muslim woman to run for federal office in the state of New Jersey, and is also, so far, the youngest woman to run for Congress. She is a first-generation American and the daughter of an immigrant and a refugee.