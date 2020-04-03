Logan Williams, Actor On The Flash, Dies At 16

Flash actor Logan Williams has died, People confirmed on Friday. He was 16. No cause of death has been released.
Williams portrayed a young Barry Allen (Grant Gustin as an adult) on the long-running CW series. Williams appeared in eight episodes across 2014 and 2015, beginning with the very first episode of the series. He last appeared as the young superhero in the opening episode of season 2 in 2015. Williams' most recent television series, in which he appeared for 13 episodes, was the soap opera When Calls the Heart. He played Miles Montgomery from 2014 to 2016.
Advertisement
In addition, Williams appeared on an episode of Supernatural (pictured above) in 2015, as well as the series The Whispers and the TV movie The Color of Rain.
Williams’ mother, Marlyse, is “absolutely devastated” by her son’s death, she told the TriCity News, adding that the coronavirus pandemic and calls for social distancing mean she is now mourning without Williams’ grandparents, who lost their only grandson.
Erin Krakow, who plays Elizabeth on When Calls the Heart, expressed her condolences for her co-star on Twitter.
"Heartbroken to learn of the passing of Logan Williams who played Miles Montgomery in several seasons of @wcth_tv," she wrote.
Heartbroken to learn of the passing of Logan Williams who played Miles Montgomery in several seasons of @wcth_tv. pic.twitter.com/AM2D91paQz— Erin Krakow (@erinkrakow) April 3, 2020
On Instagram, Gustin shared a photo of him with the young actor, along with a message.
“Just hearing the devastating news that Logan Williams has passed away suddenly. This picture was early in the filming of The Flash pilot episode back in 2014. I was so impressed by not only Logan’s talent but his professionalism on set. My thoughts and prayers will be with him and his family during what is I’m sure an unimaginably difficult time for them,” Gustin wrote. “Please keep Logan and his family in your thoughts and prayers during what has been a strange and trying time for us all.”
View this post on Instagram
Just hearing the devastating news that Logan Williams has passed away suddenly. This picture was early in the filming of The Flash pilot episode back in 2014. I was so impressed by not only Logan’s talent but his professionalism on set. My thoughts and prayers will be with him and his family during what is I’m sure an unimaginably difficult time for them. Please keep Logan and his family in your thoughts and prayers during what has been a strange and trying time for us all. Sending love to everyone. ❤️
In the comments of Gustin's post, casting director David Rapaport added:
"I remember showing you his audition tape in my office. We were both so excited about his talent and how much you two looked a like. I remember how stoked you were and you said you both had similar eyebrows. So so sad. RIP."
Advertisement
Danielle Nicolet, who plays Cecile on the series, added:
"Heartbreaking. I’m keeping his family in my prayers. May he Rest In Peace."
Refinery29 reached out to a representative for Williams for comment.
Advertisement