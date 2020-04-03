Taylor Swift Seemingly Extends Olive Branch To Justin Bieber After Scooter Braun Drama

If there's any time to forgive and forget, it's during a pandemic. While Taylor Swift is certainly not backing down from drama involving Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West, it seems she might be ready to close the book on some of that Scooter Braun drama — at least, as far as Justin Bieber is concerned. She played the singer's single "Intentions" featuring Quavo while she was acting as DJ for an hour on Sirius XM Hits 1 on Friday.
When Swift first made her public statement about Braun's acquisition of her former label, Big Machine Records, she cited a 2016 Instagram post from Bieber as evidence of Braun's alleged bullying. In response, Bieber posted an apology on his Instagram.
"I would like to apologize for posting that hurtful instagram post, at the time i thought it was funny but looking back it was distasteful and insensitive," he said in a lengthy caption.
While the battle between Swift and Braun has raged on, her standing with Bieber is less clear. It seems that for now, at least, their beef has dissolved — at least enough for Swift to admit that "Intentions" is a bop. But that wasn't the only Braun-related nod on the segment. Swift also played "Into You" by Ariana Grande, another of the manager's clients. Apparently, quarantine jams are more important than taking sides.
She spoke a bit about how she's getting through self-isolation, which has included donating money to fans and businesses, while also connecting with friends and family.
"A lot of my friends and I have been doing weekly family FaceTime," she said. "We can still keep in touch with people; we can play games on our phones [together]...even if a situation is strange and really confusing at the moment."
Swift's setlist was also filled with songs from friends like Halsey and Brendon Urie AKA Panic! At the Disco, as well as "Adore You" by ex Harry Styles. A truly neutral queen.
