These Can’t-Miss Virtual Events Are Actually Well-Worth Your Time

It feels like all too quickly we've come up with virtual surrogates for all the events that once filled our calendars. Now, we even joke about double-booking Zoom happy hours and leaving Houseparty functions early because we forgot we had a FaceTime date. However, as usual, all we want to do is burrow ourselves in our comforters and play Animal Crossing or watch YouTube videos and skip the virtual yoga class. If only the family group chat would pipe down.
But that hasn't deterred celebrities, creators, and institutions from turning their canceled IRL functions into easily accessible URL events. In the same way, virtual events are helping a host of out-of-work professionals add structure to their days and maintain some semblance of normalcy. These virtual events are an inspiring display of creativity and tenacity. And they've made trying new things — like attending a drag show or a design festival — all the more accessible. Because, yes, the internet is a place where bad things like hacking and surveillance happen, but it's also a place where people are coming together to connect and find community.
From talks and conferences to drag shows and film festivals, these virtual events are well-worth your socially-distanced time and we'd likely attend even if there wasn't a shelter-in-place order. What’s more, a lot of these events serve as great ways to support struggling artists and independent businesses in what is likely their greatest time of need.
The following list will be updated weekly, and we'll be adding upcoming events as well as recurring ones so you don't experience any digital FOMO.
This Weekend
Friday, April 3: Virtual Film Festival with Tyler Mitchell
Remember Beyoncé's iconic September Vogue issue? You have the very talented photographer Tyler Mitchell to thank for that beautiful moment in pop culture. Starting today at 7 p.m. ET, the 24-year-old will be running feature films, shorts, interviews, and all of his favorite movies and videos on this website. The festival will run through Saturday at 7 p.m. EST. The name of the occasion is "Americana/ I Can Make You Feel Good" and it will include films like Jaws, Boogie Nights, E.T., Daughters of the Dust, and Coming To America.
Saturday, April 4: Virtual First Saturdays with the Brooklyn Museum
The Brooklyn Museum has long-hosted free events and activities on the first Saturday of the month. These events have always been free and open to the public, and on Saturday at 5 p.m. ET, you can log onto Zoom or Facebook live for a free foil embossing class you can participate in using common household items. And a revolving door of talent will continue late into the night. Including a drag show brought to you by House of Bushwig and their tributes to disco queens Cher and Diana Ross.
Saturday, April 4: Werq The World Live Stream
An often-forgotten part of the workforce that brings us so much joy, yet are seldom protected are nightlife workers: bartenders, bouncers, entertainers, and DJ's. Drag queens (and kings!) are specifically vulnerable and are overwhelmingly queer full-time artists. A lot of drag queens have had their livelihoods pulled out from under them, and with Pride celebrations hanging in the balance, there is little relief in sight.
Your favorite queen is likely already doing live streams of her own, but Voss Events is putting together the biggest virtual drag show ever. Lady Bunny and Bianca del Rio will headline the Werq The World Live Stream to raise money for all the bars and nightclubs that have shut down due to the pandemic. For $12 you can enjoy the talents of a stellar range of Drag Race alum who will perform live from their homes. The show will be available to stream for 48-hours after air as well.
Sunday, April 5: Cherry Bombe's Jubilee 2.0
Cherry Bombe's Jubilee 2.0 is the "very first Instagram food conference," and it's ambitiously taking over the entire platform: feed posts, Instagram Lives, stories, and IGTV. This is an Avenger’s-style gathering of food personalities like Ina Garden, Padma Lakshmi, Christina Tosi, and Drew Barrymore.
Friday, April 3 - Sunday, April 5: Los Angeles Art Book Fair #laabfonline2020
The organizers of the cult-favorite event, which was canceled in early March, have been tirelessly working behind the scenes to bring their event online. The Art Book Fair (the New York one is held in September) gathers artists, zinesters, and independent bookstores for an inspiring weekend of books and art.
These often pricey and hard-to-find books are now available online, for discounted prices, with many independent bookstores offering free U.S. shipping. As for the talks and workshops? Those are online too and you can find the new program and links to events here. Same with the music. Events and sales start today and continue through April 5.
Upcoming
April 15: Dezeen's Virtual Design Festival
Dezeen's Virtual Design Festival will be the world's first online design festival. But what awaits at a design festival? Everything from home decor and architecture to futuristic technologies to problem-solving product packaging. Like any good festival, it will include talks, movie screenings, and workshops.
This event will gather some of the world's most inventive problem-solving minds, not just to envision brighter futures, but to work through the problems of today. This is a can't-miss if you're the kind of person that follows Elon Musk on Twitter.
