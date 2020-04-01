Irina Shayk May Have Found Herself An Art Dealer Boyfriend

Somehow, even in lockdown, celebrities are managing to keep romance alive — even, in the case of Irina Shayk, potential new romance. The Daily Mail spotted the model and ex of Bradley Cooper entering a New York City apartment with art dealer Vito Schnabel, who also dated stars like Demi Moore, Heidi Klum, and Amber Heard.
If Shayk and Schnabel, who founded the Vito Schnabel Gallery in Switzerland and Vito Schnabel Projects in New York, are indeed in the early stages of romance, they'd be following in the footsteps of celebs like Jennifer Lawrence and Ellie Goulding. Both married their art dealer boyfriends last year.
Advertisement
This would also be Shayk's first public relationship since her split from ex Bradley Cooper. The pair called things off in June of 2019. They share daughter Lea De Seine, who was born in 2017.
“We’ve been very lucky to experience what we had with each other,” Shayk told British Vogue’s editor-in-chief Edward Enniful in her first public comments about the breakup. “I think in all good relationships you bring your best and your worst – it’s just the nature of a human being. Two great people don’t have to make a good couple.”
If her private relationship with Cooper is anything to go by, it's safe to assume won't be hearing much either way about the status of Shayk's rumored new beau. However, Shayk and Cooper have more than once amicably reunited since they went their separate ways. I supposed if Schnabel comes along for one of those fancy fashion parties, then we'll know it's real.
Advertisement