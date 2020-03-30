I Wrote A Money Diary After Being Diagnosed With Cancer — This Is How I’m Doing Now

So, I was actually supposed to start a new job the week before I found out about the cancer. The call I made to my boss to tell her I had cancer was supposed to be the call I made to quit my job. It was an insane instance of good timing. I’ve been at my agency for five years. I’ve built up clout and a good reputation so they trust me. I used to work 70-hour weeks and travel all the time for work, which I physically can’t do anymore, but they’ve been really understanding. It was hard at first to go to a job that I didn’t necessarily want to be in. Obviously I was grateful for the stability, but I wasn’t feeling invigorated at all. I had to reframe it in my head. I care about keeping myself mentally busy and this job and this work is what can do that for me right now. Oh, and I got a raise, which was great since I have to pay for cancer.