6:45 a.m. — My alarm goes off and I promptly hit snooze three consecutive times. I had ovarian transport surgery two weeks ago (moving my ovaries into my abdomen so I don't go into menopause at 31 during upcoming radiation — the human body is a mind fuck) and am not cleared for heavy workouts until Thursday, so I skip my usual HIIT workout. It's an "off treatment" week for me this week and I relish going through the usual morning routine I've had since before my cancer diagnosis (Side note: I don't know who needs to hear this right now but, GO TO THE DOCTOR. 1 in 5 colorectal cancer patients are 24-50 years old and there are 45+ new cases every day. Colorectal cancer is now the 3rd leading cause of cancer deaths in young adults in the United States and doctors don't know why. If you have any kind of family history or are experiencing any symptoms whatsoever, please go to your doctor for a screening. When detected in its early stages, 90% of colon cancer cases are preventable, treatable, and beatable. For more information check out the Colorectal Cancer Alliance .) I sit down for a breakfast of plain greek yogurt with strawberries and green tea. I miss coffee, but since I started chemo, it doesn't sit well. I fill out my Two Minute Mornings Journal that helps me get my mind right for my day — something I write about sparks a memory and I text a friend about it. She mentions she'd like to start doing a morning journal herself so I order her one on Amazon while I finish my tea.