9 a.m. — We wake up to some awful news that there was a mass shooting at a bar in Dayton, OH, where we're all from. All three of us used to go to that bar pretty often. We spend a few hours checking in on all of our friend's and family — my friend who came into town still lives in Dayton and it turns out her fiancé was at that bar two hours before the shooting. We need gun control. Once we know our people are okay, we head to breakfast. I get biscuits and gravy with scrambled eggs and some coffee. If I'm boozing I might as well get to have a cup of coffee too. We split the check two ways. $17.10