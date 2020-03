Marie Kondo Has A New Netflix Show & She Wants To Come Tidy Up Your Town

Netflix has yet to share production details or an air-date. In the meantime, you have enough Marie Kondo content to tide you over. It’s spring cleaning season , and it is very likely you are currently homebound. So there is no better time to rewatch Tidying Up and going through your home with the Konmari method’s fine toothed comb. Plus, Kondo’s next book is set to be released on April 7th and it focuses on tidying up workplaces. And after working from makeshift home-offices for weeks on end, we’re gonna need some of that.