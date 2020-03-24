How Modern Politics Became A Death Cult

In a March 2020 tweet, author Lacy M. Johnson compared Bill de Blasio’s call for former presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren to endorse rival Bernie Sanders to her own experience being pressured for sex in high school. There is a profoundly solipsistic element at work in such applications of feminist and therapeutic language, a weaponization of victimhood and gendered suffering to support the primacy of the middle and upper-middle classes. Johnson’s experience with sexual pressuring in high school was surely difficult for her, as it is for many women, but how does it relate to the work of civil servants and their obligations to uphold the stated ideas by which they attract voters and maintain a political camp? Even if such political pressure does bring up painful memories for an individual, isn’t that a personal issue without material bearing on electoral processes which affect the lives of hundreds of millions of people?