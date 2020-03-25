Little Fires Everywhere Made A Huge Change To Its Most Important Sex Scene

These two versions of Pearl’s first sexual experience truly diverge after Pearl and Trip make it into a bedroom. In the book, Pearl and Trip have a fast, passionate, and completed experience, leaving Pearl thrilled and Trip besotted. The pair begin surreptitiously sleeping together regularly as part of their growing, mutual infatuation with each other. Trip usually brings Pearl to the basement of his friend Tim Michaels for sex and keeps Pearl's identity a secret out of respect for her privacy (nosy brains are increasingly curious about ladies man Trip’s mystery girl). These rendezvous become a private oasis for the pair, with Pearl saying at one point, “I don’t mind being a secret.” During this period, Pearl continues to hang out with Moody, who she knows has feelings for her.

