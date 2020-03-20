How COVID-19 Is Impacting Beauty Pros — & How You Can Help

As the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention continue to recommend social distancing to reduce the spread of COVID-19, hair salons, tattoo parlors, nail shops, spas, and more beauty and wellness destinations have become the latest businesses temporarily closing across the country.
Today, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that all salons providing beauty services are to temporarily close as of Saturday at 8 pm. "These temporary closures are not going to be easy, but they are necessary to protect the public health," Cuomo announced on Twitter.
#BREAKING: NY, CT, NJ, and PA will temporarily close all barber shops, nail & hair salons, tattoo shops, & similar services in our four states effective tomorrow at 8PM.— Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) March 20, 2020
These temporary closures are not going to be easy, but they are necessary to protect the public health.
The ordinance also includes nail shops, hair removal studios, and many other businesses that "cannot be provided while maintaining social distance," the order states. But New York isn't the first, or only, to put similar rules into place: Connecticut, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania also put similar orders into effect starting Saturday, March 21.
Meanwhile, many cities in California have implemented similar rules, including Los Angeles and San Francisco, both of which are under "Safer At Home" and "Shelter In Place" ordinances, respectively, that have forced closures on all non-essential businesses.
As you might expect, the beauty industry is feeling the pressure. Hairstylist Kiyah Wright, who runs and operates Muze Hair Salon in Los Angeles, closed per government mandate today. She posted an emotional video on Instagram, sharing her concerns for beauty pros during this hard time. "I've never been in a position where I couldn't work," she says. "It makes me emotional because I've never been in a place where I didn't know what the next move was."
In New York City, salon and freelance manicurist Trenna Seney has been out of work since Monday when the popular shop she works at voluntarily closed. Like many salon workers, she isn't being paid. "My job requires me to touch people and right now I can't do that," she says. "It really sucks."
Seney also creates and sells custom press-on nails, but she doesn't think her side hustle will be enough to support her. "What worries me is that so many people are losing their jobs and rationing their spending and disposable income," she says.
While many beauty pros are faced with uncertainty around the future, customers are stepping in to help by paying it forward. Purchasing gift cards for future use, buying products online from local salons, and tipping your stylist or nail tech in advance of your next service all go a long way.
It's undoubtably important to practice social distancing right now to protect the spread of COVID-19, but small steps, like buying a gift card for your next haircut or manicure, can mean the difference between your favorite salon making it through this crisis or closing its doors for good.
COVID-19 has been declared a global pandemic. Go to the CDC website for the latest information on symptoms, prevention, and other resources.
