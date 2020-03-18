Music can really set the tone for something, and the soundtrack for Hulu’s Little Fires Everywhere just screams “late 1990s.” The sounds of the series are overflowing with Alanis Morissette, Liz Phair, and Lauryn Hill, but those aren’t the only two powerful singers we hear. Mia Warren (Kerry Washington) definitely has her own soundtrack, full of soulful singers like Nina Simone and Aretha Franklin who set the mood for her — and only heighten her story as her life begins to slowly unravel.
Little Fires Everywhere tells the story of Mia and Elena Richardson (Reese Witherspoon) who don’t become friends, or enemies, or even frenemies. Mia’s constantly on the run from her past (with her teenage daughter in tow), and after they arrive in Shaker Heights, Ohio, Mia not only lives in an apartment rented to her by Elena but also starts working as a housekeeper for her.
While Elena seemingly has a perfect life, things are not what they appear and the two women almost immediately clash. Tensions run high, a nasty custody battle ensues, and both their daughters find comfort in the other mother. And that’s only the beginning!
The music in the series makes some of these moments incredibly intense, and also brings us back roughly 20 years to those sounds. As you watch Little Fires Everywhere (with new episodes dropping weekly on Hulu), here’s what you’re hearing in each episode.