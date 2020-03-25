As brand founders shut down store locations for the safety of their shoppers and employees, many are taking an additional step to not only prevent the spread of COVID-19, but to also help those most impacted by it.
From indie skin-care brand Farmacy to beauty conglomerates like L'Oréal, these companies are making a difference during unprecedented times. If you'd like to and are able to support their efforts as you navigate social distancing from home — during which we can all feel a sense of helplessness — we've rounded up the brands giving back, ahead.
COVID-19 has been declared a global pandemic. Go to the CDC website for the latest information on symptoms, prevention, and other resources.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.