More high-profile cases of COVID-19, the specific coronavirus outbreak that has been officially declared a pandemic, are popping up. Shortly after Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson announced their diagnosis with the virus, Quantum Of Solace actress Olga Kurylenko announced on Instagram that she has also tested positive for COVID-19.
Alongside a picture taken from her window, the actress wrote, "Locked up at home after having tested positive for Coronavirus. I’ve actually been ill for almost a week now. Fever and fatigue are my main symptoms. Take care of yourself and do take this seriously!"
Symptoms of this particular coronavirus include fever, cough, and shortness of breath, according to The World Health Organization.
Kurylenko's upcoming films include The Bay Of Silence and Empires Of The Deep.
Locked up at home after having tested positive for Coronavirus. I’ve actually been ill for almost a week now. Fever and fatigue are my main symptoms. Take care of yourself and do take this seriously! Сижу в изоляции дома с диагнозом Коронавирус. Уже почти неделю болею. Температура и слабость - мои основные симптомы. Будьте осторожны и принимайте это во всерьёз! #coronavirus #коронавирус
Hanks and Wilson have also been sharing messages from their diagnosis.
"Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches," Hanks wrote on social media last week. "Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive."
The next day, he returned to the internet with some tried and true advice: "There are things we can do to get through this by following the advice of experts and taking care of ourselves and each other, no? Remember, despite all the current events, there is no crying in baseball."
Other high-profile people who have been diagnosed with the virus include Universal Music Group chairperson and CEO Sir Lucian Grainge, Utah Jazz NBA player Rudy Gobert, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau.
COVID-19 has been declared a global pandemic. Go to the CDC website for the latest information on symptoms, prevention, and other resources.
