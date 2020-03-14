The Jonas Brothers Will Not Be Playing Vegas Due To Coronavirus Concerns

Of course the Jonas Brothers are doing the right thing, but it doesn’t make it any less sad. On Friday, the trio announced that like Coachella, Stagecoach, SXSW, and other big events, their upcoming nine-day Las Vegas residency has been canceled amid safety concerns due to the current coronavirus pandemic.
Nick, Joe, and Kevin, made fans aware of their decision, captioning the carbon copy posts released via their respective social media profiles that read: “We love you guys and we are praying for everyone’s safety and wellness. We’ll see you soon.” The statement was also released via the band’s own social media channels.
We love you guys and we are praying for everyone’s safety and wellness. We’ll see you soon ❤️ pic.twitter.com/4qxqdXSl1f— Jonas Brothers (@jonasbrothers) March 13, 2020
“We did not make this decision lightly,” reads their posted statement. “We were so excited for the opportunity to share an amazing show with you guys, but nothing is more important than everyone’s health and safety. We are so sad to disappoint you guys, but it’s important for everyone to do what we can to keep everyone healthy.”
As more information about COVID-19 is discovered, the entertainment industry has responded by postponing movie releases and major events like the Jonas Brothers residency, Broadway, and Disneyland have shut down to aid the recommended “social distancing.”
While many businesses have offered employees work from home options, the entertainment, fashion, and beauty industries are expected to take big financial hits (while the porn industry is experiencing a boom thanks to “coronavirus porn”). More cancelations should be expected until the United States has the coronavirus pandemic contained.
While cancelations, such as the Jonas Brothers residency, are disappointing, fans should recognize that their faves are doing this out of their love for them, and their safety and well-being. That just adds another reason to continue to stan for our favorite brothers.
COVID-19 has been declared a global pandemic. Go to the CDC website for the latest information on symptoms, prevention, and other resources.
