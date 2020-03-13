If The Bittersweet Ending Of Stargirl Ruined You, Read This

The ending of Stargirl is bittersweet: Though Stargirl touched so many lives, the fact that she felt compelled to leave Mica speaks volumes about how difficult it is to be accepted for being one's true self, especially in high school when people are more content than ever to blend in. After all, who is to say that another incident, like the one at the football game, wouldn’t have caused Stargirl to face more social turmoil? If anything, the fact that Stargirl left school proved she was as real and human as anyone else.