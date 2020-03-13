Yes, Really, You’re Going To Stan First Cow

That's kind of what the experience of watching First Cow is like. There were moments when I was waiting for the scene to take a dramatic turn or for things to escalate beyond udders, but the story is much more about the nuance of the situation rather than the drama (but don't worry, restless movie-watchers, there is a moment when things get tense). But mostly, in a world when things are rapidly escalating to newer, faster versions of themselves, First Cow is a reminder that the simple things in life deserve to have their stories told, too.