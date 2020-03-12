Outdoor Voices’ Employees Open Up About ‘Toxic’ Company Culture

View this post on Instagram
At OV, my playbook was different than what had been done before and this was intentional. I believed in zigging when others zagged and we built a beautiful, strong #doingthings community with a powerful mindset that moves people by doing so. This approach was uncomfortable for some especially those who had done it one way for a long time and I understand and appreciate that. I certainly wish I was more equipped for the trials and tribulations of being a manager of people. I led with conviction and our playbook was working. Then things changed. And because I stood up for myself, my vision, Team OV, and early investors I am no longer with the Company I started and am labeled ‘difficult’ and ‘mercurial.’ I have experienced both gender and generational differences firsthand and these have been very tough to navigate. I am unable to tell my story in full because of documents I was required to sign when being removed from my position at OV while on maternity leave. However, in response to what continues to be a one-sided narrative, and one in which I am not able to defend myself, I am proud to have strong conviction in my vision and my legacy. There is an unsettling trend lately to interview ex-employees of female-founded companies and report their claims either at face value or without any context. There is an eagerness to label business decisions like purchasing glass bottled water as frivolous rather than ask why this was a smart investment (because it’s part of an environmentally-minded experience that brought people to our events and retail locations which led to significant customer acquisition). These are trends that will only serve to drive women back out of the board room. Even so, I remain excited and hopeful for my next chapter. I’ve made mistakes and will apply the lessons go forward. I have some wisdom to impart. Most importantly, go slow, and be very thoughtful about who you bring into your garden. I move on humbled, energized, and ready to build again with peace and freedom. Thank you for being part of building this with me. I am forever a fan of OV and continue to believe in the power of #doingthings
Advertisement