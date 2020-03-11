How Lauren & Cameron’s Stylist Transformed Them Into The New It-Couple

“Cameron's a grounded guy that's got so much hidden swag that people would never know. It's just been really fun getting him out of his comfort zone, trying different colors for him, and coordinating him along with Lauren. I know her, so I would never put her in something crazy, and I know him now. We're on an 'I love you' basis. That makes the relationship so much more trustworthy when it comes to taking potential risks in fashion and telling your story as a cohesive unit. They are together; they are united. I wanted people to see that and I don't think that would have ever happened with anyone other than someone who loved them from day one.”