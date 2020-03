Explaining Those Confusing “Snowball” References In The Hunt

In the new controversial thriller, The Hunt, Justin Hartley gets blown to shreds by a grenade, a woman falls into a pit of mutilating spikes (a day shy of her birthday, no less!), and two women duke it out in one of the most intense fight sequences of the year, turning kitchen tools into deadly weapons. There’s much for gorey goodness for genre fans to enjoy, but there’s a hidden, deeper meaning beyond all the blood: The many references to George Orwell’s Animal Farm throughout the film will make any book lover feel seen, even if the movie’s characters don’t quite have a handle on their allegorical fiction.