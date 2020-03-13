Explaining Those Confusing “Snowball” References In The Hunt

In the film, Hilary Swank plays the intimidating Athena, CEO of her own company until she is fired from her high-profile position over satirical texts between her and her “liberal elite” friends. The viral leaked group text details the gang’s annual hunting party at “the Manor,” during which they murder the same “deplorables” who approve of their (unnamed — but you can guess) president. Athena promises she was kidding, and she was — but that doesn’t stop conservative conspiracy theorists from finding their own proof that “Manorgate” is real, and that Athena and her friends are truly evil.