One initial theory was that Ricky is Cesar's (Diego Tinoco) father, who does, in fact, show up in season 3. While that would be the ultimate twist (On My Block loves homages to '80s films like The Goonies, so they might as well go the Star Wars route as well), there's only one small problem: Ricky allegedly died (or went into hiding) in '82, which would make it pretty tough for him to have a kid any younger than 36. Cesar is a card carrying member of Gen Z and even Spooky (Julio Macias) is most likely a '90s baby (the actor who plays Spooky is 29). If Lil' Ricky is their dad, that means he was somehow living openly in Freeridge while attempting to also hide his well-known identity in the neighborhood he supposedly fled. In season 3, Cesar's dad even gets a job at Jamal's father's busy restaurant, which is the opposite of low key. Plus, Spooky spends all season hoping to catch his father in a lie, so he would probably have figured his secret identity out by now.