Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor is coming to what seems like a disastrous close (dramatic, yes, Chris Harrison, but also kind of a mess), and even though this Bachelor fan is more than a little frustrated by this season's storylines, you may have a more positive outlook and be wondering when all of the other Bachelor shows start. Once that sweet, sweet Bachelor nation is in your life, Love Is Blind is just not a lasting substitute, you know? It’s the artificial sweetener, and Bachelor is pure sugar. We need that Bachelor feeling to get through this minefield that is our real world.
The best thing that the Bachelor franchise ever did was create a series of spinoffs, because it keeps fans watching and looking forward to related drama all year long. If the end of Peter’s season is sending you into a tailspin because you can’t imagine not seeing Chris Harrison in your living room on a weekly basis, here’s what you have to look forward to.
The Bachelor Presents: Listen To Your Heart (Premiere Date: April 13)
Nope, Bachelor producers are not messing with you with this one. This show starts April 13 (it's a Monday, because we’re trained for Bachelor Mondays) and according to ABC’s official description, it follows “20 single men and women” who “embark on an incredible journey to find love through music.” The cast of Listen to Your Heart will sing “well-known” songs with each other, which will hopefully make them fall in love. Think A Star Is Born with less Gaga and hopefully, less of the troubling parts of that movie. Even if it’s bad, it could still be really good.
The Bachelorette With Clare Crawley (Premiere Date: May 18)
Clare Crawley is your newest Bachelorette — you may remember her from Juan Pablo’s season of The Bachelor (she famously stood up to him on national TV) or from her turn on The Bachelor: Winter Games, a show on which she became engaged for about 34 seconds. Yes, fine, she's also the one who "talked to racoons" on Bachelor In Paradise season 1. Now, Clare gets her own show, premiering Monday, May 18. It’s nice to see someone a little older as the Bachelorette — maybe she won’t change her mind at the end like the last three Bachelors have.
Bachelor In Paradise Season 7 (August 2020)
Bachelor In Paradise is a better show than The Bachelor and The Bachelorette. Full stop. No contest. Don’t come for me unless I send for you. Only on Bachelor In Paradise can the stars actually be themselves instead of pigeonholed into characters dictated by "the process," so new relationships form, villains become heroes, heroes become villains, and it’s just amazing television. Bachelor In Paradise usually pulls its contestants from the most recent seasons of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, so there’s no word on casting yet, and there’s no official word on when the show will premiere. It will probably sometime in early August like the other seasons, which have all dropped in the first week of the last summer month.
The Bachelor Summer Games (Premiere Date: Summer Olympics 2020)
If you liked watching Ashley Iaconetti cry her mascara off in the snow on The Bachelor Winter Games in 2018, you’re definitely going to like watching another new contestant sob while on a jet ski (I assume). Bachelor producer Robert Mills told podcast Bachelor Party that The Bachelor Summer Games would be a go for 2020. “It's going to be so fun seeing these people in these great [sports],” he said. He didn’t have firm dates or cast members yet, just that it would take place around the Olympics like Winter Games did and that it would be a two-week mini-series thing like Winter Games, too. If the Olympics still happen, that would put this special in the range of July 24 to August 9, 2020.
