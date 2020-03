The Way Back Might Be Ben Affleck’s Most Personal Film Ever

But according to PEOPLE, Affleck had a sober liaison who would escort him to and from set. “Everyone was very transparent from the beginning that he was in rehab at the beginning of the film,” co-star Will Ropp told the magazine. At the end of the day, Affleck felt that his portrayal of a man who lost everything to his addictions and demons would speak to people — and that was important to him. “The potential for a movie like this is to really inspire somebody, to move somebody...My goal with this was to make something that would feel enduring and lasting,” he told PEOPLE.