Starbucks’ Spring Menu Is Here & These Iced Drinks Are The Best Part

In time for spring, the food offerings at Starbucks just got a refresh too. Following the resounding success of the sous-vide egg bites, a bigger, more filling yet equally delicious and nutritious food item has joined the menu: breakfast wraps. These aren't snacks, they're full-on meals. Yes, the Bacon Sausage Egg Wrap is the trendier option because it includes sous-vide potatoes — if you hadn't noticed, if it was cooked sous-vide, Starbucks will tell you. But the real star is the Southwest Veggie Wrap, fully vegetarian and just the right level of spicy. These wraps, along with the other new spring menu items, are available at Starbucks starting today.