America Ferrera Makes Shocking Exit From Beloved Series

America Ferrera has announced that she's leaving the NBC sitcom Superstore after five years. She'll be exiting her role as Amy Sosa after the season 5 finale in April. Earlier this month, the show was renewed for a sixth season, but Ferrera won't be continuing with the rest of the cast.
“The last five years on Superstore have been some of the most rewarding, enriching, and enjoyable years of my career,” Ferrera said in a statement, according to Variety. “Producing, directing, and acting with this wonderful cast and crew has given me opportunities to grow as a person and storyteller. I’m so grateful to my partners at NBC and Universal Television for the support and belief they have always placed in the show, and I’m most thankful to the brilliant Justin Spitzer for creating the funny, smart and relevant world of Superstore and inviting me to be a part of it. As I start the next chapter for my family and career, I wish only the best, and much continued success, to my beloved Superstore family.”
In addition to acting, Ferrera often wore the hat of co-producer on the show. That's something she seems keen to pursue in her future endeavors following the release of Netflix's Gentefied. Ferrera serves as executive producer for the series about a Mexican immigrant family living in a gentrifying Los Angeles neighborhood. The all-Latinx cast includes Annie Gonzales, Jaime Alvarez, and Rafael Sigler. The show is based on a web series by Marvin Lemus and Linda Yvette Chávez.
Ferrera also announced in January that she is expecting her second child with husband Ryan Piers Williams. They currently share one-year-old son Sebastian.
Superstore airs Thursday evenings at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.
