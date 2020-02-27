All The Celebrity Cameos You Missed In Taylor Swift’s “The Man” Music Video

The world was so busy searching for easter eggs in Taylor Swift's new music video for "The Man" that they may have totally missed the even bigger surprises hiding in plain sight. Let's start with the fact that the man in the video was played by Taylor Swift herself, something that was only revealed at the very end of the video via some alarming before and after pictures. In between, though, there were other familiar faces. Swift shared a list of famous people — ranging from famous TikTok creators to her father — who helped illustrate the message of the feminist anthem on Twitter.
"Just sitting here pondering how happy I am that The Man music video is OUT. I want to say thank you to so many people- Gotta thank @TheRock for voicing The Man and for being so supportive of my music for years (and now my directorial debut!)," Swift wrote in a Tweet. "It’s so cool to have you be a part of this!! Thank you @jaydenbartels and @dominic_toliver for your amazing and hilarious reactions- and @iamlorengray your eye roll really was aStOnIsHiNg."
She also revealed that her dad, Scott Swift, was the umpire in the tennis scene.
"My dad making his acting debut as ‘unimpressed umpire’ is a memory I’ll always cherish," she added. "Thank you to the entire cast and crew for helping me become the man I always knew I could be."
Here's a closer look at all the cameos.
Jayden Bartels
The singer, actress, and YouTuber has amassed over 3 million followers at just 15 years old. Her latest single is "Gameboy."
"I’ve re-written this tweet 15 times. How does anyone explain what it feels like to be a part of one of @taylorswift13 ‘s creations?" she wrote on Twitter. "This video is so important & the message means so much to me. Thank you for being an inspiration to me my whole life. I will never forget this."
Dominic Toliver
Including this TikTok creator, who is also a comedian and YouTuber, marks Swift's first real recognition of the platform, and Toliver knows just how monumental that is.
"Thank you so much @taylorswift13 for having me being a part of your music video," he wrote on Twitter. "it was such an honor to showcase my oddly funny reactions. ps we should make a Tik Tok together."
Loren Gray
Speaking of TikTok, Swift also tapped the queen, Loren Gray. Gray, who is also a singer, is the most-followed person on the app, but still fangirled about the opportunity to work with Swift.
"taylor has been my ROLE MODEL pretty much as long as i can remember and i’m at a loss for words," she wrote on Twitter. "i’m so grateful to have gotten to know her. thank you to taylor for having me be a part of this video. and thank you for sharing your heart with the world. this meant so much to me."
Scott Swift
TikTokker Scott Swift — just kidding, he is Taylor Swift's dad. He was a star in Miss Americana, mostly for his involvement in discussions about Swift making a political statement. It appears that any residual animosity from that conversation was resolved when Swift as "The Man" gives her father the middle finger on the tennis court in the music video.
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson
Who could be a more perfect choice to be the voice of a stereotypical man than someone nicknamed "The Rock"? He may only get one line at the very end of the music video, but The Rock's voice coming from Taylor Swift's body will stick with me forever.
Watch the full music video below.
