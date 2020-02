Movies and series based on YA novels don’t just have a look and feel of a YA novel, but they also have the sound of it, too. There’s just something about the music in a young adult adaptation that sets it apart from others, and it all has to do with the soundtrack. The songs just don’t set the tone of a scene, but they also make viewers feel a very specific way — almost as if you’re yearning for your teen years again. And then of course the songs get stuck in your head for days and weeks, and that’s exactly what’s going to happen with the soundtrack for Netflix's All The Bright Places . They’ll make you feel, maybe even cry, and then you’re going to want to listen to them all over again.