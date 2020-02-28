Content Warning: This story includes descriptions of self harm that may be triggering to some readers.
Movies and series based on YA novels don’t just have a look and feel of a YA novel, but they also have the sound of it, too. There’s just something about the music in a young adult adaptation that sets it apart from others, and it all has to do with the soundtrack. The songs just don’t set the tone of a scene, but they also make viewers feel a very specific way — almost as if you’re yearning for your teen years again. And then of course the songs get stuck in your head for days and weeks, and that’s exactly what’s going to happen with the soundtrack for Netflix's All The Bright Places. They’ll make you feel, maybe even cry, and then you’re going to want to listen to them all over again.
The soundtrack is a mixed bag of songs, as we’ve got some old, new, and also a score that’s absolutely beautiful and composed by Keegan DeWitt — that part is unfortunately not available... yet. As for everything else you’re going to hear in the movie, from what Finch (Justice Smith) listens to while he runs to the songs he plays in the car for Violet (Elle Fanning), here’s what you’re going to want to add to a playlist ASAP.
If you are in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or the Suicide Crisis Line at 1-800-784-2433.