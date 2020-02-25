Two Potentially Major Bachelor Spoilers Were Posted & Deleted Last Night

Two more episodes of The Bachelor to go (including Women Tell All), and about one thousand questions still unanswered. Monday night's episode certainly didn't help, ending on a cliffhanger as Madison Prewett decides if she wants to keep fighting for Bachelor Peter Weber's heart despite the fact that he's been "intimate" with the other women — or stick to her standards. Oh, and there's the fact that during the episode, two different Bachelor Nation people posted and deleted things that potentially spoiled the whole thing.
Starting with...Peter Weber himself. As Fantasy Suites were going down, the suitor posted a video of him and Hannah Ann Sluss in bed, which many people thought was a real-time video of he and the Sonic slushie model watching the episode go down. This was fueled by the fact that Peter quickly deleted the video, but a closer look proves he had nothing to hide.
It's actually just a bit of unaired footage from Peter and Hannah Ann's Fantasy Suite date that the pilot posted (you'll notice it's the same bed). Throughout the televised episodes, Peter often shares his own content from the journey, so while it's not clear why he deleted it, it's definitely not a red flag.
But then there's Lauren Zima, who posted what sounded like a polar opposite spoiler. The Entertainment Tonight host is dating Chris Harrison, so you know she has the scoop, which is why people listened when it seemed like she was lamenting on Twitter that Hannah Ann doesn't win.
Lmao did Lauren Zima just spoil the season? She deleted it seconds later.... pic.twitter.com/5azH3mW4WB— IG - @doyoucallthisimmature (@nickvile_) February 25, 2020
This sure sounds like someone who forgot we don't all have a Chris Harrison in our ear, which is why she deleted the tweet. However, like Peter's post, this was just a case of fans misreading things.
🤷♀️ I deleted it because it was confusingly worded on my part. I meant more along the lines of "how could he possibly not pick hannah ann after all this when he is saying they're 100% going to be there for each other forever" -does that make sense? Hard to say in written word.— Lauren Zima (@laurenzima) February 25, 2020
"I deleted it because it was confusingly worded on my part," Zima replied after a follower called out the tweet. "I meant more along the lines of 'how could he possibly not pick hannah ann after all this when he is saying they're 100% going to be there for each other forever' -does that make sense? Hard to say in written word."
It, unfortunately, does make sense. "Unfortunately" because that means we're back at square one in terms of having any idea who wins this season. Oh well, I'm sure next week's Women Tell All will give us some clarity, and certainly won't be a shitstorm that stirs things up even more. Not at all.
