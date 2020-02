How To Watch The Kobe & Gianna Bryant Memorial Service

You can watch the memorial live on most local LA television stations, such as ABC7 and FOX 11 , the latter of which has already started streaming live from the memorial. NBA.com will also be streaming the event starting at 1:00 p.m. If you subscribe to BET or CBS All Access, you’ll find streaming access there too. Hulu offers a one-week free trial for its Live TV package and Sling trials also include ways of live-streaming the event. If you have a RokuTV, you can stream it on your TV if you download the free CNN app.