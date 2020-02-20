New Ominous Westworld Trailer Teases The End Of The World As We Know It

Newcomer Caleb (Aaron Paul) teams up with Dolores in the real world as Charlotte Hale (Tessa Thompson) is left to pick up the pieces of the Great Robot Escape. Meanwhile, Maeve (Thandie Newton) has been tasked with the unthinkable: locating Dolores and killing her. It's pretty much only William (Ed Harris) who has any good news, and even that "good" news is bad.