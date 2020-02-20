Director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy Wants You To Learn Why Activism Is Fundamental

Obaid-Chinoy has dedicated her filmmaking career to shining a light on the constant fight of women around the globe against that powers that be. Born in Karachi, Pakistan, Obaid-Chinoy’s filmmaking journey began when she was only 14 years old. From an early age, she observed firsthand the sweeping effects of her country’s culture of patriarchy: girls going to separate schools from boys (if they were allowed to go to school at all), peers being roped into marriages, and troubling traditions. Frustrated by what she saw, Obaid-Chinoy threw herself into bringing these injustices out of the darkness and into the light where people would be forced to reckon with the glaring human rights violations, using film as her main vehicle.