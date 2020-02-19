Be Our Chef Is The Cooking Competition Show For The Ultimate Disney Fan

Disney+'s newest show is like Great British Bake Off-meets-Food Network Challenge, except it's all Disney, and it's hosted by The Office’s Angela Kinsey.
Forget the spread from Beauty and the Beast. On March 27th, the streaming platform is adding a new show to its buffet of content that is more enticing than the "Eat Me" cookies from Alice in Wonderland and more tempting than the Snow White apple.
This cooking show is for the Disney-obsessives among us: Disney-loving contestants prepare Disney-inspired dishes to be judged by Disney’s "legendary chefs" as well as celebrity guests judges from the Disney cinematic universe. The winning dish will become "the next great Disney Parks dish."
Advertisement
Two families face-off in every episode, and yes, Disney characters will be making appearances, Disney World-style. The winning dish will be added to menus across Disney parks worldwide. Finally, we'll be able to taste the dishes we grew to be so invested in while watching competition shows like this.
Be Our Chef joins a robust lineup of super wholesome programming on Disney+, including Fairy Tale Weddings, a reality show that follows couples planning their Cinderella-worthy weddings; as well as Disney Family Sundays, a satisfying arts and crafts show.
Now, how long before we'll be able to find those pastel chef's coats hanging up in Disney parks gift shops?
Advertisement