“When I actually ended up getting the part, I found out about her place, this hotel that she runs in far West Texas. I called up Eric and I was like, Listen, I know that this is a two episode guest star role, but do you mind if I go down there and meet her, hang out with her, and see if she's okay with it? I just wanted to spend time with her. The other thing was that this is a touchy subject and a touchy time in her life, so I wanted her to feel comfortable with the person who was portraying it. I ended up spending like three or four days with her just hanging out and talking. We drove around and I met her friends, and our dogs were together. We had an amazing time and I got to know her so well. We talked on the phone yesterday and we [still] text. I would text her during the shooting days, be like, Hey, can you send me a voice note of using this line so I can get your accent right?

