Black Women Want To Design A Better Backstage

Redway imagines a backstage where creativity is consistently challenged. “I would like to see different hairstyles on Black models,” she says. “The looks should still feel cohesive, but it would be nice to show the versatility of texture.” Redway also recommends preparing and testing hairstyles on models with various hair types before the show. “There are hair and makeup tests before any runway show, and it’s usually overseen by the designer and any creatives responsible for coming up with the look,” she explains. The issue with that, however, is that sometimes, the model chosen for the test isn’t reflective of all the women walking in a show. “Typically, from my experiences, the models in tests aren’t usually representative of all the models in the lineup,” says Redway. “How can you test a style on one model, but expect everyone to fit the same mold?”