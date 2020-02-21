You Won’t Find Logan Lerman’s Hunters Character In Any History Books

In Hunters, which is streaming on Amazon Prime, Lerman plays Jonah Heidelbaum, a young Jewish Brooklynite who finds out that his late grandma (Jeannie Berlin) was part of a vigilante group hunting down high-level Nazis who are posing as normal Americans. While she protected her grandson from the hunt, he now feels it's his duty to keep her search going so that these Nazis don't succeed in their goal of creating a Fourth Reich.