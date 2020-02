You Won’t Find Logan Lerman’s Hunters Character In Any History Books

Hunters is about avengers who use violence to punish Nazis who got away unscathed for murdering 6 million Jews during the Holocaust . However, Lerman's Jonah is not known to be based on any specific member of Nakam or any other Nazi-hunting group. He's just a character written for the show that is based in a "truth " that Weil would really like to believe — even if there is no official record of it.