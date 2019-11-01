Netflix’s Latest True Crime Docu-Series Is About A Chilling Holocaust Mystery

Because Demjanjuk’s alleged crimes took place outside of the United States and weren’t perpetuated against U.S. citizens, he could not be tried in U.S. courts. He was deported to Israel in 1986, where most of the Treblinka survivors resided, and his trial began in 1987. Many survivors testified against him in court, sharing nightmarish stories about their experiences at Treblinka, in what was acknowledged to be one of the very last times an accused Nazi could be held accountable by his alleged victims. In 1988, Demjanjuk was convicted of crimes against humanity, and sentenced to death by hanging.

