Known for voting himself into a third term as mayor , divisions between the upper, middle, and lower classes grew during Bloomberg's tenure. A Census Bureau report in 2013 showed that the poverty rate in New York had inched up in 2012, to 21.2% of New Yorkers and the number of homeless families living in shelters in New York City shot up 80 percent, according to Salon. While he's always claimed to fight for marginalized people, Bloomberg was also responsible for ending rent subsidy programs for the homeless, causing homeless shelter populations to surge. Though it's unclear whether his position or enacted policies directly caused all of the concerns around poverty and homelessness in New York, it's certainly a point that Bloomberg will have to answer for in the 2020 debates.