Häagen-Dazs Kicks Off Rosé Season Early With Its Newest Boozy Ice Cream Flavor

Rosé lovers rejoice!
No longer do you have to choose between indulging in a glass of pink wine or a bowl of ice cream. Doing the work of food angels is Häagen-Dazs, which recently released a rosé-flavored ice cream to its collection of alcohol-infused pints.
The wine-infused Rosé & Cream comes with a pink rosé swirl folded into a cream flavor, making it the perfect combination of sweet and tart. It is gluten-free and 310 calories a serving, according to Delish, and available in stores now for $5.49 a carton.
Rosé & Cream joins the seven other infused pints featured in the company’s Spirit Collection, launched in 2018, which includes flavors Bourbon Praline Pecan, Bourbon Vanilla Bean Truffle, Irish Cream Brownie, Irish Cream Cookie Squares, Rum Tres Leches, and Stout Chocolate Pretzel Crunch. For non-dairy ice cream lovers, an Amaretto Black Cherry Almond Toffee pint is also available.
While Rosé & Cream does contain alcohol, it’s just 0.5% alcohol by volume. In other words, you won’t get drunk off a scoop — or even a bowl of it. If you decide to wash the ice cream down with a glass (or two) of rosé after a long week, though, that’s a different story.
Now, who doesn’t scream for (boozy) ice cream?!
