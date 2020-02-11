Sabrina Carpenter Is Stepping Into Lindsay Lohan’s Shoes For New Mean Girls Musical

Broadway fans, take note: Your next Cady Heron has officially arrived. Sabrina Carpenter is slated to star in Mean Girls: The Musical on Broadway, something that Carpenter, the former star of Girl Meets World, said she had been “dreaming about” for a long time in a new interview with People.
“You get so lucky when you get to create something new that’s never been done before, and you fall in love with it as you’re making it,” she told the outlet. “But coming into this already knowing that I’m such a fan? And saying every one of those iconic lines? I can’t put it into words; it’s just going to be so thrilling.”
Advertisement
Lindsay Lohan originated the role of Cady, a formerly homeschooled student who grew up with her parents in Africa, in the 2004 film. When Cady is thrown into her new American high school and has to make friends for the first time, she becomes entangled with a group of manipulative mean girls known as “the Plastics.” Tina Fey wrote the film, as well as stars as teacher Mrs. Norbury.
The musical, which Fey also wrote the book for and hit Broadway in 2018, follows the same general trajectory as the film, albeit with the addition of social media to really complicate things for Cady. (It also features a great moment about “mean boys,” courtesy of everyone’s favorite psychic Karen Smith.) Erika Henningsen portrayed the character on Broadway and will end her run on February 22, 2020.
In addition to starring on Disney Channel’s Boy Meets World spin-off Girl Meets World as OG Shawn Hunter’s eventual stepdaughter, Carpenter has appeared in a slew of teen movies, such as The Hate U Give and Netflix’s Tall Girl. In addition to her acting work, she’s also a singer, having released her fourth studio album Singular: Act II in 2019.
In addition to continuing its Broadway run, Mean Girls: The Musical is getting the big screen adaptation. Casting has yet to be announced, but Carpenter’s new role in the Broadway musical does put her one step closer to playing Cady onscreen. How grool!
Advertisement