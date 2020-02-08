Cindy Crawford’s Son Just Got A Face Tattoo & Doesn’t Care If People Don’t “Get” It

Kaia Gerber isn’t Cindy Crawford’s only child who is adding some fresh ink this year. Crawford’s son, 20-year-old Presley Gerber, debuted his latest tattoo on Instagram. And he doesn’t care if his followers don’t “get” it.
Celebrity tattoo artist JonBoy, who has also worked with the likes of Hailey Baldwin and Kendall Jenner, shared a shot of the face tattoo, which simply says “MISUNDERSTOOD,” on Instagram. “sorry mom,” he joked. (Crawford has yet to comment on the photo.)
The tattoo is bold, but it’s hardly Presley’s first. His other ink includes a leaf on his hand, multiple finger tattoos, and lots of artwork on his arm.
Presley might be best known for his famous mother and sister, but he is also a model in his own right — and has even walked the runway with Kaia before. As close as the siblings are, though, they do seem to have very different tastes in tattoos; Presley’s latest addition isn’t quite as dainty as any of Kaia’s art.
Though Presley received some positive feedback from friends, including fellow model Larsen Thompson and country singer Neil Perry, some are already criticizing his face tat.
“How sad that you hate yourself so much that you do this to yourself...Get help,” a follower wrote.
“how would this make anybody that even needs help feel any better. So let’s say I did. You think that’s going to make me feel better,” Presley replied. “Go get a life.”
Though there are many skeptics, face tattoos seem to be having a moment. Justin Bieber, another longtime client of JonBoy’s, got some (slightly more subtle) forehead art last year, and more recently, Amanda Bynes shared a photo of a heart inked on her cheek.
The face tattoo is certainly a choice for a male model, but in 2020, it doesn’t seem like a career hindrance. After all, Post Malone is making his film debut in March.
