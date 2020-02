Birds Of Prey Star Jurnee Smollett-Bell Is Getting A Very Questionable Tattoo — In The Name Of Sisterhood

You don't need to know an ounce of comic book history to understand what’s happening when Jurnee Smollett-Bell's character enters Birds of Prey by shattering a glass with nothing but the sweet sounds of her voice. From that moment, it’s clear Black Canary’s kind of a big deal. If that doesn't work, however, it doesn't take Warner Bros.' new Harley Quinn vehicle long to drive that point home. Dinah Lance, aka Black Canary, busts into Harley Quinn's (Margot Robbie) life at a pivotal moment: Distraught over her breakup with the Joker (once played by Jared Leto in the much-maligned Suicide Squad, aka Sir Not-Appearing-In-This-Film ), Harley finds herself, well, hammered. It's at this precise moment that a lecherous club goer takes it upon himself to prey upon this woman who can barely stand, let alone consent to any bedroom activities. Seeing that this usually quite capable Gotham badass is clearly in need of some assistance, Dinah, clad in a gold bra, heeled boots, and bell bottoms, swoops in to take down the letch and his equally shitty pals. She's dressed for the club, but she's not being cute or striking sexy superhero poses — she's angry as hell and kicking would-be rapists in the face. This, it turns out, is Smollett-Bell's happy place.